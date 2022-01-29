Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.66 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

