Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

