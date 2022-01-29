Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,806.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,801.56 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

