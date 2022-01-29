Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

