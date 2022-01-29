Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

