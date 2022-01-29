Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,103 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17.

