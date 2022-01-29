Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 34,046 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 575.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

