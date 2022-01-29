Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 541 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.11 and a 200 day moving average of $349.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

