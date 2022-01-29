Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,852 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

