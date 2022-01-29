Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,192 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $492.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $382.49 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

