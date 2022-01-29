Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

