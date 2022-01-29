Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $890.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

