Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

