Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.13) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.65) on Friday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £803.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.