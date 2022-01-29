Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.32).

IBST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($3.08) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

IBST stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.07. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

