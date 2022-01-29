Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.04% of Ichor worth $210,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.21 per share, with a total value of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR opened at $38.15 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

