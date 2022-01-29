ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 261.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ICUI opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

