Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Exchanges

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and $85,080.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

