Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.36

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.36 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.47). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.58), with a volume of 604,302 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.92) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. raised their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 365 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £778.27 million and a PE ratio of 132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

