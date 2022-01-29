Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.0852 on Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $112,051.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00135185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00190529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,926,902 coins and its circulating supply is 56,517,963 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.