Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in January

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
IDRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 191,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Featured Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.