Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in January

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,077,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IDRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.59. 191,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.