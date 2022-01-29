Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Idle has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $73,071.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,735,846 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

