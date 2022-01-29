IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,021 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

