Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average is $230.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.19 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.