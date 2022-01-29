Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 3.1% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total value of $1,207,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $331.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.58. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

