Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 2.9%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.