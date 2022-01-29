Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Up 6.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59. 84,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 312,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,108.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

