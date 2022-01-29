India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 205,768 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
