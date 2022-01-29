India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 205,768 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.