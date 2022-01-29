Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.43

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.43 and traded as low as $96.94. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 22,747,920 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 462,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.