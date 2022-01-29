Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $15.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.