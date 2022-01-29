Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $293,923.39 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

