Innova Price Reaches $0.0390 on Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $269,257.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

