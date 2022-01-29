Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.35. 11,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 46,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INSI)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities.

