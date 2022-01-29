Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.28.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,287 shares of company stock worth $5,635,097 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.