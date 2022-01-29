Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 77,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBP stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

