Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 146,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,781,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

