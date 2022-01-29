Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

