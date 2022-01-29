Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

