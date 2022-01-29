Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

