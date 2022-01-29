Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

