Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

Intercure Ltd (NASDAQ:INCR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Intercure during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242. Intercure has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.

About Intercure

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through two segments: the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and the Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segment. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

