International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

