International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 234.8% in January

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 234.8% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.12 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

