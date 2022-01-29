International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.7%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.21. 21,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.