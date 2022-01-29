International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.46% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $155,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

