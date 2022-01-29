International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,970 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of International Game Technology worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

