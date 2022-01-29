International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10,122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

