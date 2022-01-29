Internet Computer Hits One Day Volume of $256.25 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $256.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $19.65 or 0.00051778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.99 or 0.06744578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.51 or 0.99973718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,622,783 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

