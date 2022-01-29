Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $211.43 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,625,108 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

