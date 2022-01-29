InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Stock Price Up 2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 265,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 416,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

